Ten years ago we bought a small plot in the Northern California redwoods. No real vision. Little experience. Just a yearning for space and a desire to build stuff with friends. The land quickly became a magnet for summer-camp type gatherings and a DIY adventure in cabin and tree deck construction.

Several years in, a wildfire burned all of it to the ground.

The post-fire years and projects that followed were a slower, more deliberate return and a reassessment of what the place actually meant after so much was lost.

The Land is the story of that decade. Not a how-to manual, and not a polished showcase—more a record of our learning-by-doing and pushing beyond our capability and comfort. It’s a testament to approachability, and a scrapbook of experiments that champions a Just start mantra. It celebrates the personal and communal growth that comes from getting your hands dirty, and is proof of the surprising magnetism of rallying friends to build some shіt in the woods.

Basically, it's a cabin-building book for those with no plans to build one and a community-building book for folks who didn't know they needed one.

-Jeff & Molly