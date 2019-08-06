The Kinfolk Table puts the emphasis back on the relationships that surround eating. One-third cookbook, one-third narrative tale and one-third international adventure, The Kinfolk Table is a collection of 85 delectable recipes spread over 368 pages from creative types around the world including Brooklyn, Copenhagen, Canada and the English countryside.

Filled with gorgeous photography and design you’re used to seeing in the magazine, the book will inspire your next small gathering. We traveled around the world, sharing food and collecting ideas from our growing community of chefs, home cooks, designers, bloggers, photographers and others, many of whom contributed recipes to The Kinfolk Table.

Some of the suggestions are refreshingly simple, like throwing freshly harvested mussels on the grill or filling half a cantaloupe with yogurt and honey. Others may take a little more time and patience, such as Ginger Ice Cream with Kumquat Compote or perfecting a shoulder of veal. Danish, Japanese, Mexican and Korean influences make appearances too, as do fresh takes on classics such as Sweet Potato-Quinoa Burgers, Kimchi Couscous or Spiced Raw Chocolate Mousse.

Photo Courtesy of Kinfolk