Ideas for Meaningful Work

Join Nathan Williams and the Kinfolk team as they visit more than 40 creative entrepreneurs from around the world who are making business personal. Explore how visionary ideas take root and ripen into careers, and the myriad ways in which the pursuit of meaning and passion, and the experiences of disappointment and defeat, can motivate both professional success and a balanced quality of life. Through insightful interviews with leaders in the worlds of publishing, architecture, fashion, design and beyond, The Kinfolk Entrepreneur captures the ambitions and realities of today’s creative class and offers tips, advice and inspiration for anyone looking to forge their own path in life.

Photo courtesy of Kinfolk

Publisher: Artisan Books