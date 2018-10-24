First designed by the Eames Office in 1955, the Eames Shop is reintroducing this timeless toy to a new generation of eager creators. Watch as children, and the young at heart, dive deep into their very own world of imagination as they color, create, and play with an endless number of creations. If ordinary coloring books are a novel, consider The Coloring Toy a choose-your-own-adventure story!

Photo courtesy of the Eames Office