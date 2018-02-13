As handsome as they are functional (they can hold a hefty 7 pounds..), this set of modern wall hooks doubles as a miniature art installation. With a luxe bronze base and rich Patagonian wood top, they elevate the look of any purse, scarf, or umbrella.These hooks are designed by renowned Chilean artist, bravo!, and handcrafted in Santiago. Each one takes almost 4 days to complete, combining the expertise of tiny workshops across the city, from skilled metalworkers to a legendary woodworker. All made in a fair trade environment.

Photo courtesy of the Citizenry