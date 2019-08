Handcrafted with bronze from Chile’s Atacama desert, this mobile is a sculptural work of art. Light and airy, yet bold, statement making, it brings a cool, contemporary vibe to any space.

This piece was designed for The Citizenry by Austin-based designer, Corie Humble. Each piece of bronze is cut by master artisans in Santiago, Chile, and assembled by Corie in Austin.

Photo courtesy of the Citizenry