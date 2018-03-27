A modern, minimal planter in light grey marble from Morelos, Mexico. Style it with succulents, or as an eye-catching wine holder – it’s versatile like that. (A little tip: To keep wine chilled, put this planter in fridge and place bottle inside once cooled.)

Handcrafted by master artisans in Puebla, Mexico, each piece is made start-to-finish in a fair-trade environment. No two are alike - expect variation in base tones and marbling.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry