Complete with a leather strap and marble wall hook, this geometric mirror set doubles as a modern art piece. Style as a duo for the perfect his-and-her bathroom set, or let it fly solo in an entryway. This set is designed by Cristobal and Valentina, a husband-wife design duo in Santiago.

Handcrafted by local workshops in the city, this piece brings together master artisans of all backgrounds – from glass and stone cutting to woodworking. From start-to-finish, it takes three days to complete, all made in fair trade environment.