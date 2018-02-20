The simple design, accented with brass, of this little handcrafted sculpture adds the perfect touch of polish to a shelf or table. The piece was designed to be deconstructed and take on many forms, allowing you to play around with endless styling options. Use it as a small vase, candleholder, or decorative accent. Each small-batch vessels is made start to finish in a fair trade environment by artisan workshop Peca Design Studio.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry