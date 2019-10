With its earthy terracotta hue and streamlined design, this vase doubles as an art piece. The perfect compliment to greenery or sprigs, it instantly warms up any tablescape or shelf. For a high-impact look, we opt for pairing as a set of three.

Handcrafted by a family-run workshop in Mexico City, each vessel takes a week to complete. All made exclusively in a fair trade environment.

Photo Courtesy of The Citizenry