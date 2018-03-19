Replace your toilet seat with a cleaner, healthier smart toilet seat.



After following the easy installation process, the Slim TWO smart toilet seat instantly upgrades any toilet (with an elongated seat) with loads of features that take your bathroom experience from run-of-the-mill to luxurious. Case in point: a heated seat with a built-in massage function, self-cleaning functions, a comfort seat design inspired by horse saddles, and much more. And, of course, a retractable bidet that provides common sense cleanliness that a roll of TP just can’t compare to.



Features:

Instantly upgrades your toilet with numerous useful features

Installs quick and easy onto any toilet with an elongated seat

Wireless remote control operation

Heated seat and water

Self-cleaning function keeps your bidet clean



Join Huckberry’s 1 million+ adventure community. We deliver the coolest gear at the best prices, inspirational stories, and a hell of a lot more to your inbox every week. Membership is free and takes seconds.