Simple, sleek, elegant – the Bellini Chair by Heller is a modern classic of Italian design. The Bellini Chair emphasizes the simplicity of line, contour and shape without any diminishment of function. By reducing seating to its most essential form, the Bellini Chair creates a versatility that compliments any room or style, inside or out.

Designed by Mario Bellini, the Bellini Chair is another example of his devotion to the revitalization of Italian thought. Mario Bellini is celebrated not only for his modern furniture design, but in architecture, master planning and interiors, yet the Bellini Chair is representative of his philosophy within each of these modalities: to design with honesty and gracefulness.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach

