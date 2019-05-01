The husband-and-wife team of designers Julie and Mika Tolvanen works out of Studio Tolvanen in Helsinki, designing everything from furniture to accessories for companies around the globe. Though they share their lives together, each one approaches design from different directions. "We are both very independent minded," Julie explains. In fact, the Terassi Collection (2017) was their first project together. Inspired by 1930s-era furniture they came across on a visit to Timberline Lodge in Oregon, they endowed the Terassi Lounge Chair with wide armrests to "add the convenience of being able to set your drink or your phone down within arm’s reach" and round tapered legs for a leaner profile. The result is a collection with a rustic yet crafted appearance. "We wanted the overall feeling to be familiar but a bit lighter, a bit friendlier," Julie says. Terassi is expertly fashioned in high-quality teak with a beautiful straight grain and topped with comfortable pillow-like cushions upholstered in UV- and mildew-resistant Sunbrella fabric to withstand the elements. Made in Indonesia.