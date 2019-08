Classic Mapuche patterns in a dusty blue hue, this frazada-style rug is a must-have for the modern, well-traveled home. With a super soft feel and flat-weave design, style it as a rug or as a blanket on a couch (it’s versatile like that). Meticulously handwoven by a group of 13 master weavers in Araucania, Chile, each rug takes about two weeks to complete. All made start-to-finish in a fair trade environment. Size: 4' x 6'.