Brothers Chris and Will Haughey made the decision to plant their company headquarters outside Tegucigalpa, Honduras to positively impact the local community. Tegu employs workers from the area and partners with local Honduran cooperatives to harvest mature wood for its collection of magnetic block sets. Featuring a variety of shapes that are designed to work together, Tegu sets come in a range of sizes and color schemes, allowing kids to create projects big and small. The blocks are non-toxic with a water-based lacquer finish and durable enough to pass down through generations.

Photo Courtesy of Tegu