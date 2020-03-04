As a theater and dance student at the University of West Virginia, Ted Boerner developed an intuitive sense of the body and the space it occupies – an awareness that now lends his furniture its genial angles and careful proportions. He attended NYU for grad school and began his career as a set and costume designer. "Propping scenes and imagining the things that characters would surround themselves with made me think about how important furniture is to people," says the designer. Modern sofas often claim minimalist appeal, but few can also tout the comfort of the Theatre Collection (2001). Designed to accommodate the human body with studied proportions and simple geometry, Theatre’s comfort stems from its form rather than excessive layers of stuffing. With a gently angled backrest, full seat depth and elevated armrests, Boerner’s signature artisanal details are evident throughout. A gleaming chromed steel base runs the entire depth of the design, and welted seams lend strength and definition to the upholstery. Ships with legs unattached to save on packing materials. Made in U.S.A.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach