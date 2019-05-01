The Eva Solo tea maker lets you make tea with or without tannin. Spoon tannin-free tea leaves directly into the glass flask to brew indefinitely, insert the filter and the leaves stay in the flask as you pour. For tea that only needs to brew for a few minutes, spoon the tea leaves right into the inside of the filter. Fully depress the plunger after brewing and pour. The tea leaves stay in the filter. The insulating woven cover keeps tea warm.

Photo Courtesy of Eva Solo