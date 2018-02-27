In 1933, when Frank Lloyd Wright converted the original gymnasium of his Hillside Home School, located in Spring Green, Wisconsin, into a theater, he designed lighting pendants composed of rectangular light boxes and plywood shields to be suspended from the tall ceiling. These fixtures proved to be a lighting innovation, providing comfortable indirect light without the use of glass or shades. In 1952, when the theater was rebuilt following a fire, Wright modified the design of the original fixtures for use in the dining room, attaching them to the oak beam overhead. He found their soft indirect light so pleasing that he had a standing floor lamp of the same design fabricated for use in his own home, Taliesin.