Bring that "found-this-while-globetrotting" feel to your space with this small indigo lumbar pillow. Its richly saturated hue and compact size make it the perfect punctuation to an accent chair or couch.

This pillow is handcrafted by a fair-trade workshop in Bamako. From start-to-finish, it takes almost seven days to complete. Each one is finished with a rose gold zipper detail.

**This pillow comes ready to style! Premium cotton insert included.**

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry