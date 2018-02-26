Hand-dyed in a rich indigo hue, finished with a rose gold zipper detail, this floor pillow is quite the looker. Its oversized construction and organic cotton material bring a boho, relaxed feel to your space – not to mention, additional floor seating for guests (or pups).



This pillow is handcrafted by a fair-trade workshop in Bamako. From start-to-finish, each one takes almost seven days to complete.

**This pillow comes ready to style! Premium cotton insert included.**

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry