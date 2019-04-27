Normann Copenhagen Large Tablo Table
Tablo is a minimalistic table without redundant details that is quick and easy to assemble without screws. The name Tablo is a reference to the English 'table' and the French 'tableau', which means a scenically arranged arrangement.The table is available in both a large and small size in seven different colors combinations and with its simple mode of expression it is suitable for almost any home.
Photo Courtesy of Normann Copenhagen