The Loll Designs Taavi Lounge is a sculptural low-profile lounge inspired by modern Finnish design. Designer David Salmela (or "Taavi" Salmela, in Finnish) created this simple form out of bright HDPE plastic to blend in with virtually any outdoor surroundings. For a taller and narrower translation of the Taavi, see the Gladys Lounge.

Photo Courtesy of Loll Designs