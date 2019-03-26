Tolix expertise also embraces working with stainless steel. Furniture specially designed for 100% outdoor use. This impressive technical achievement by the brand responds effectively to weather conditions worldwide. From East to West, from the Americas to Africa, from the North of Europe to the South, the strong, lightweight Chair A travels the world. From kitchen to table corner, from the end of the garden to the terrace corner, Chair A and Chair T14 - now in stainless steel - leave your Maison to colonise your Outdoor spaces with simplicity and elegance. Pedestal table N created by designer Patrick Norguet in 2014 folds and unfolds on a small balcony or bistro terrace. As an occasional summer table or coffee table, this 100% stainless steel pedestal table is as strong as it is light. Beauty with practicality: 2 inspirational values!



The T14 is a joint project between Tolix and the interior designer Patrick Norguet. Its design is elegant, contemporary, user-friendly and perfectly at home inside the house. The traditional Tolix know-how is illustrated perfectly here and this new chair also demonstrates the innovations. The use of stainless steel firstly: stiff, more difficult to shape, ultra-technical, stainless steel is also stronger with better mechanical resistance.

Photo Courtesy of Tolix