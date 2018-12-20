Whether you’re streaming, spinning records, or watching TV, integrate all your media into this modern console. Connect multiple devices to the built in amplifier and switch between sources with the push of a button. Enjoy the immersive soundstage from the 4" full range drivers and substantial 8" subwoofer. Our consoles are handcrafted in New York's Hudson Valley from solid wood and finished with durable low sheen lacquers.

Photo courtesy of AHA