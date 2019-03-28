Pablo Designs Swell Narrow Pendant

The Pablo Designs Swell Narrow Pendant is exactly what you need. An expandable lighting system that is infinitely flexible, the Swell series answers the question: What do you want the light to do? Transcending indoor and outdoor lighting, the fluid, undulating design embodies a fundamental sense of self without sacrificing rich materiality. The gently rounded shape is smooth yet surprises with a brass finish interior, enhancing the warm LED light. Whether you hang as a single or in a dynamic grouping, the different form factors of the Swell collection result in an elegant system with endless customization. 

Pablo, founded in 1993 by Venezuelan-born Pablo Pardo, designs and manufactures innovative lighting and home accessories characterized by uncompromising devotion to simplicity and utility.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens