Pablo Designs Swell Narrow Brass Pendant
$285
Part of an expandable lighting system that is infinitely flexible, the Pablo Designs Swell Narrow Brass Pendant imparts an intuitive solution that transcends indoor and outdoor lighting. Expertly spun from aluminum, the slender shade is finished with brass inside and out, complementing the Swell series with a metallic luster while retaining the sturdy composition required to sustain different environments.
Photo Courtesy of Lumens