Lamino easy chair by Swedese is a Swedish design classic characterized by organic shapes and perfected with a soft sheepskin upholstery. Yngve Ekström designed the Lamino easy chair and ottoman in 1956, and they are is still handmade in Vaggeryd, Sweden. The beautiful wooden structure and excellent ergonomics have made Lamino one of the true icons of Swedish furniture design, and its appearance looks fresh and inviting also in interiors of the 21st century.

Photo Courtesy of Finnish Design Shop