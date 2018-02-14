The Summit ACLED Beamshift Line Voltage Cylinder Track Head is the perfect replacement for halogen MR16's as they offer lower wattage with superior lumen output, over 10 times the rated life span, less maintenance, no projected heat, and BeamShift technology in-field changeable beam angle. All Summit series track luminaires are equipped with BeamShift technology, allowing in-field modification of beam angle simply by changing the location of the lens.

