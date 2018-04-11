It’s no wonder the Sub-Zero 42" French door refrigerator/freezer has quickly become so popular. It’s the widest over-and-under, and even offers 15% more refrigerator storage than 42" side-by-side models. That means easier access to more of the fresh food you reach for most regularly, and with a two-column shelving system, you’ll have more flexibility for storing taller bottles and containers too.



Dual refrigeration provides the ideal humid yet chilly conditions for fresh foods, along with dry, frigid air for frozen and convenience foods. An advanced air purification system scrubs the air of ethylene gas, bacteria, mold and viruses. Easy-to-use controls, magnetic door seals and a microprocessor add to the powerful preservation package. And the water filtration system reduces contaminants and chlorine taste and odors when purifying water or ice. Capacity is a generous 17.9 cu. ft. refrigerator, 6.3 cu. ft. freezer.

Photo courtesy of Sub-Zero Wolf