A debut monograph on the highly sought-after French architecture duo renowned for a signature aesthetic infused with clean lines and raw minimalism. Founded by French architects Karl Fournier and Olivier Marty in 2000, Studio KO has quickly secured its status in the world of architectural design. A refreshing modernist aesthetic imbued with subtle references to history and culture defines their work. While Marty and Fournier are best known for their minimalist villas set in awe-inspiring landscapes, recent commissions also include restaurants, boutiques, and hotels across New York, Paris, and London.



The first monograph dedicated to Studio KO, this beautifully illustrated book spotlights a diverse array of their work, from private residences in breathtaking scenery, ranging from the Moroccan mountains to Provence and Brittany in France, to the highly anticipated Yves Saint Laurent Museum, due to open in Marrakech in 2017. Boasting never-before-seen architectural plans, personal photos, and sumptuous photographs of finished spaces, this book offers a fascinating look at the most in-demand architectural designers of today.