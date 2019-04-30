The Strut Table by Blu Dot transforms the dining experience into a bold statement of urban style with its strong industrial lines and cheeky contemporary hues. With its powder-coated steel frame, MDF top and range of sizes, the Strut Table is suitable as a dining table, modern work surface or conference table.

In 1997, Blu Dot was established in Minneapolis by three college friends with a shared passion for art, architecture and design. Then and today, their goal is to bring good design to as many people as possible, collaborating to create modern home furnishings and accessories that are useful, affordable and exceedingly desirable.

Photo Courtesy of Blu Dot