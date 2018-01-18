Brilliant design of this lightweight Stripe 3-Seater Sofa is sure to catch the attention of onlookers without being too loud. The white coloured padded seating of this sofa contrasts really well with multi-coloured striped mesh used in the arms rests and the edges. The frame is composed of power coated aluminium and is built to bear the daily wear and tear. The fabrication of this striped sofa seat is UV-resistant and dries out quickly, making it a perfect choice for outdoor lounging. The H-shaped stretcher at the base provides stability and support to the frame.



Photo courtesy of Viesso