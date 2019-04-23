Freud Stovetop Espresso Maker
The beautiful Stovetop Espresso Maker from FREUD is ideal for bringing the aroma of an Italian cafe into your kitchen, every morning. With a capacity of 250 ml, it’s perfect for making espressos full of flavor, and since it’s made from stainless steel, it will conveniently maintain each shot hotter for longer. A large wooden handle in a rich brown tone adds color and texture to complement the gleaming silver gray stainless steel, creating an eye-catching look. Boasting vintage and contemporary accents in a distinctive design, this espresso maker transforms your daily coffee ritual into an art.