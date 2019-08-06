Fascinated by the transformation of spaces over long stretches of time, Hung-Ming Chen and Chen-Yen Wei invented the word Afteroom to name their studio in Stockholm. "We simply want to create things people won’t get rid of," says Chen-Yen. Their designs are marked by a spare style, and their use of tubular frameworks is a nod to the Bauhaus. In creating the Story Bookcase (2017), they brought a new twist to Sapien-style vertical book storage by allowing the user to position the shelves facing forward or to the side. By holding texts horizontally in a vertical stack, Story holds dozens of books in a very compact footprint. "We hope people see it as a quiet, functional sculpture," says Hung-Ming. All-metal construction and a heavy weighted base provide strength and stability.



Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach