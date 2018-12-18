Cup in a cup.



Clever, convertible, and pretty cute, too: stackable stoneware and bamboo mugs. The bamboo bases are held on with a stainless steel plate, and easily removable to catch a tea bag after steeping. We’re also filling the bamboo bases with snacky bites (like a sweet and spicy pretzel mix).

Made in: China

Made of: Stoneware mug, bamboo bowl, magnetic stainless steel plate

Size: Mug is 3.25" in diameter x 4.25" H, holds 8 ounces; detachable bamboo bowl is 3.25" in diameter, holds 2 ounces

Sourced from: Esselle

Photography by Julia Gartland