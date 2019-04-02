Take a breath and relax… You don’t need a meditation room when you have the Stone Table Lamp by Menu. Designed by Norm Architects, this cozy piece exudes vibes of relaxation and well-being. The Colored Glass is striking against the raw, natural stone bottom. When lit, this fixture appears to be glowing like a candle with its soft diffused light.

Pair with an Edison bulb for an even cozier ambiance.Menu, headquartered in Denmark, partners with designers to develop and produce a broad assortment of Scandinavian living accessories for the dining room, living room, kitchen, and garden

Photo Courtesy of Lumens