The Tripp Trapp is not your normal high chair. When Peter Opsvik created it in 1972, he was bringing a design to the market that had never been seen before. Constructed of solid European beech wood, it’s designed to grow with your child so that they have a comfortable, safe experience at the table for years to come. Because of its ergonomic design, you’re able to pull your child up to the table with you, and adjust it based on their size. By maneuvering the footplate position, they can continue to use the chair as they grow, allowing them to develop alongside you rather than separately. For a customized result, you can choose from a variety of bright or natural hues and can add a number of accessories.

Photo: Ben Anders