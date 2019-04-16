Sonneman Stix LED Pendant
$1,330
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
A most unique design from a most iconic brand, the SONNEMAN Lighting Stix LED Pendant features a minimalistic approach that exudes a sense of chic style and ample illumination. Features precisely arranged square sticks that may be freely arranged and rearranged to your preferred composition. Made from metal with optical acrylic shades, and integrated LED technology for energy efficient lamping service.
Photo Courtesy of YLighting