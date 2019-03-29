Inspired by the dynamic shapes of exploding fireworks and reminiscent of abstract trees, the Bang Series rides the line between timeless minimalism and playful whimsy. The Little Bang Table Lamp, ideal for tabletop accent lighting, is offered in maple, walnut, ebonized oak, reclaimed Heart Pine, or a mixed wood version which includes all four. Metal component is offered in white, blackened steel, matte black, slate grey, polished nickel and brushed brass finishes. The lamp is supplied with an eight foot cord and a detachable adapter.



Photo Courtesy of Architonic