Changing a light bulb or reaching for that book or the coffee grinder on the top shelf in the kitchen, no home is complete without a stepladder. But usually they are just functional, dreary objects intruding on the home decor. Karl Malmvall's Step is another matter. Functional yet decorative, a standalone interior object in high gloss color. Red, black, or white. After use, why not leave it on the wall as a graphic addition? Supplied with a peg that fits into a notch on top of the ladder for easy wallmounting.