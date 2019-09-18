The Voya Side Table is a modern table with a traditional design inspired by sidewalk curbs at the point of intersection. Transitioning from thin to thick is a design inspired by the curbs, making this an interesting talking point in your home. The legs are hand carved and tilt in at an angle, so this modern table has a traditional design. Medley offers this unique design in three different woods, so you can choose the color that will fit into your living room.

Photo Courtesy of Medley