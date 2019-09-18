The Stu Dining Table is grace and minimalism in a sophisticated table, with a smooth beveled edge. The sleek angles and lines bring everything together into a modern dining table that will fit beautifully in your dining area. This designer table can be made to fit either six or ten people and will be a convenient way to entertain your friends or family. Medley hand makes each piece on a made to order basis in their Los Angeles factory.

Photo Courtesy of Stem