Stelton EM Press Coffee Maker
High quality Designer Press Coffee Maker. Erik Magnussen's classic vacuum jug now comes as a press coffee maker. The press coffee maker brews up to 8 cups and is double walled with a simple open and close function keeping coffee hot for a long time. To serve, grasp the knob and turn the lid open; close by turning the lid back. The jug comes complete with measuring spoon and instructions for a unique taste experience with every cup.