Stelton Collar Coffee Grinder
$90
$76.98
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Italian design duo, Daniel Debiasi and Fredrico Sandri have created a minimalists and anesthetic coffee collection designed especially for all coffee aficionados. With Collar coffee grinder you can grind your own beans by hand which is essential for the characteristic espresso brew. The designers have taken a modern spin on the classic design for all coffee makers and combined it with the Scandinavian design anesthetics.
Photo Courtesy of Huckberry