Stash and store.

Clean, simply designed steel storage baskets will find their way into all the rooms in your home. The small could live on a console table to collect keys and mail, or fill it with fruit (the wide holes will circulate air and keep them fresh!). Or use them to corral all those cleaning supplies strewn willy-nilly under your sink. They’d make nifty pantry organizers—say, one for spices, one for bags of flour and baking supplies, one for cereals… oh, the possibilities!



Made of: Steel basket, ash handles

Size: Small is 9" L x 9" W x 2" H with 1.75" square openings; Large is 14" L x 9" W x 6" H with 1.86" square openings; Single Handle is 14" L (15" L with handle) x 9" W x 6" H with 1.86" square openings; Narrow is 15.7" L x 5.7" W x 6" H.

Sourced from: Yamazaki

Photography by James Ransom