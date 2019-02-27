Free standin’.

Elegant storage solutions for small spaces can be a challenge, which is part of the reason why we love this slim Japanese-designed hanger; it’s the perfect way to increase storage space, no matter the size of your home. Put it in the entryway for coats and jackets, the bedroom as a free-standing closet alternative, or the laundry room as a stylish way to hang-dry delicates. The shelf base at the bottom offers additional storage for shoes, bags, or laundry supplies, and the ends of the wooden hanger rod are just the right size for hats, scarves, and belts.



Made in: China

Made of: Black is made of steel & walnut, white is made of steel & ash wood

Size: 18.5" L x 20.5" W x 55.1" H

Maker: Yamazaki Home