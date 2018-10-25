An unusual combination of wood and steel makes this side table stand out. Its simple yet elegant design suits it to spice up any room of the house. Strong, and with a nice weight to it, this table can support all kinds of items. This is the perfect size for a side table. The legs can simply be assembled without a driver.

Materials: Steel and wood

Dimensions: H 18.9 Inches x W 16.1 Inches x L 4.7 Inches

Photo Courtesy of AHA