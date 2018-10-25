Yamazaki Home Simple Side Table in White
An unusual combination of wood and steel makes this side table stand out. Its simple yet elegant design suits it to spice up any room of the house. Strong, and with a nice weight to it, this table can support all kinds of items. This is the perfect size for a side table. The legs can simply be assembled without a driver.
Materials: Steel and wood
Dimensions: H 18.9 Inches x W 16.1 Inches x L 4.7 Inches
Photo Courtesy of AHA