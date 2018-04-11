Yamazaki Steel & Wood Rectangular Side Table
Slide to the side.
We loved the round version of this table so much that we went ahead and got it in the rectangular shape, too. The top is a light-but-sturdy steel, and the legs are ash (on the white version) or walnut (on the black version). In both finishes, this little guy looks great next to a couch with a glass of wine and a bowl of olives, between two armchairs with a stack of magazines on top, or as a minimalist nightstand.
Made in: China
Made of: Steel, wood
Size: 11.8"L x 17.7"W x 19.7"H
Maker: Yamazaki Home