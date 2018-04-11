Slide to the side.

We loved the round version of this table so much that we went ahead and got it in the rectangular shape, too. The top is a light-but-sturdy steel, and the legs are ash (on the white version) or walnut (on the black version). In both finishes, this little guy looks great next to a couch with a glass of wine and a bowl of olives, between two armchairs with a stack of magazines on top, or as a minimalist nightstand.

Made in: China

Made of: Steel, wood

Size: 11.8"L x 17.7"W x 19.7"H

Maker: Yamazaki Home