A winner of the Wallpaper Design Award 2015, the Starman vase has a creative design that will give your décor an outer space vibe. Equal parts sculpture and functional object, the vase looks gorgeous either on its own or with a couple of flowers tucked in the astronaut’s backpack opening. This detailed porcelain work of art was designed in a collaboration between two iconic Italian brands, Diesel and Seletti, as part of a larger collection that celebrated the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.