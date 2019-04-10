Star light, star bright. very bright. A bundled cluster of radiant energy points, the BlackJack Lighting Starburst LED Chandelier is quite the starry spectacle. Twenty-four points of light are sculpturally staggered around the core of the laser-cut stainless steel frame, each tipped with an energy-efficient (and replaceable) LED. Includes a 42" adjustable stem kit (with additional 24" kits available to order), allowing one to determine how high Starburst rises in the night sky.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens